INTERVIEW | Ready to take up any responsibility: Shashi Tharoor

By Express News Service

At a time when the Congress is actively considering his name for the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, senior leader Shashi Tharoor says he would be happy to take up any responsibility that the party gives him.

In an interview with Express Chief of Bureau Anil S, the three-time Thiruvananthapuram MP says completing mega infrastructure projects in a time-bound manner and taking up welfare initiatives for the marginalised sections would figure among his key priorities.

Q: Your assessment of the factors that favoured you in a tough three-cornered fight this time.

A: I certainly faced a stiff three-cornered contest, particularly from a well-organised, highly motivated and well-financed campaign by the BJP. But at no point was I unduly fazed. Campaigning on the basis of the strong development record I had successfully established during my last two terms, I was certain the voters would appreciate the effective manner in which I had raised their concerns and aspirations in Parliament.

A factor that went against the BJP was that its strategy of purely focusing on a visceral communal campaign backfired. Its claim to stand for the right of devotees found no takers.

The voters rightly recognised the BJP had done very little to find a solution to ease the distress of devotees when they could have easily done so using their majority in Parliament. Its polarising rhetoric also alienated minority communities, which consolidated their votes against the BJP.

Q: The role played by the Sabarimala issue in the elections.

A: Certainly an important issue, largely because the devotees had a legitimate reason to be aggrieved. It was not just because of the Supreme Court decision itself (which is under review), but also the manner in which both the BJP and the Left misled the people, desecrating a sacred place of worship by converting it into a staging ground for unseemly political theatre.

Both the sides made the callous assumption of the voters not recognising their hypocrisy. Ultimately, these devotees overwhelmingly supported the Congress and its allies.

Q: Key areas of development/welfare that you would focus on.

A: There are a number of key development projects. Ensuring the time-bound completion of ongoing mega infrastructure and connectivity projects such as the NH Bypass and the Vizhinjam seaport is the priority.

Welfare schemes such as developing a strong and sustainable drinking water plan for the city and a solid waste disposal system also top the chart. At the same time, there are also community-specific welfare initiatives that I will take up, including one for our fisherfolks who remain one of the most marginalised and economically challenged sections in our society.

Q: A resounding victory for the UDF in Kerala, but the Congress performed dismally at the national level. Reasons that led to such an ignominious defeat.

A: The results make it clear there certainly seem to be some fundamental issues that we got wrong. It will undoubtedly take us some very strong introspection and a comprehensive assessment to identify exactly what these issues were.

We were (not unreasonably) convinced that grave economic concerns - such as unemployment levels hitting a 45-year high, or the significant agrarian distress, or even the disastrous impact of measures like demonetisation - would play a pivotal role in deciding the fate of the election. But these did not, and we need to understand why.

Perhaps, the other side executed the crucial messaging better. They had earlier itself decided their ‘product’ was Mr Modi and they marketed him very well. We may also have underestimated the impact of national security as an electoral topic (in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack and Balakot strike) on the voters’ psyche.

We could have released our party manifesto earlier, and consequently given ourselves more time to market ideas like NYAY, which by design and in terms of impact, was nothing short of revolutionary.

Q: How do you read the Congress president’s offer to step down, post-defeat?

A: Rahul Gandhi’s offer stems from the fact that he has taken this setback on the chin, but at the same time I believe he has far more to contribute to the party, particularly in these challenging times.

I am convinced that during the last campaign, he led the party from the front, with energy, conviction and commitment. We all are responsible for what went wrong.

Q: Your name is actively doing the rounds for Opposition leader in Lok Sabha.

A: Such decisions are the party’s prerogative, but it would be best if Rahul took on this role himself. Those of us in Parliament will have to step up and take an additional share of responsibilities on behalf of our fallen stalwarts.

As always, I remain happy to take up any responsibility that the party asks me to do, and fulfil them to the best of my capabilities.

Q: Though the BJP hasn’t got a single MP from the state, Kerala has got a Union minister in V Muraleedharan. How do you view his appointment?

A: In the context of ensuring a greater share of representation from the South at the Centre, the appointment is certainly welcome. In matters like dealing with issues faced by Malayali expatriates in the GCC region, I am sure he could be an asset to the government.

But as always, the proof of the pudding is in the eating. Only time will tell if he will live up to the expectations and responsibilities of his new office.