Home States Kerala

Kerala allots Rs 3.17 crore to district for revitalising vegetable farming

The State Government will allot funds to the tune of `3.17 crore to the district for revitalising vegetable farming and for implementing various projects in this regard. 

Published: 10th June 2019 03:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2019 03:48 AM   |  A+A-

rupee, money

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The State Government will allot funds to the tune of Rs 3.17 crore to the district for revitalising vegetable farming and for implementing various projects in this regard. 

According to a statement issued here by the Principal Agriculture Office, as many as 3.5 lakh packets of vegetable seeds will be distributed free of cost as part of the 'Onathinoru Muram Pachakkari' (A bag full of vegetables for Onam) project. Each packets worth Rs 10 will be distributed free of cost among the school students within two weeks after the school reopening.  A total of 10 lakh saplings and another one lakh seed packets will be distributed to the farmers through Krishi Bhavans in the district. 

The seed packets are produced with the help of VFPCK and various farms under the Agriculture Department. Those schools which are cultivating vegetables in at least 10 cents of land on its premises will be given a sum of `5000. The farming will be launched in 210 schools this year. If the farming is launched as clusters of five hectares, each cluster will be given an amount of Rs 75,000.  The Government has instructed to give financial aid to 85 clusters this year. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
vegetable farming

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Why India will miss Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp