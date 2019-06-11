Commissionerate will make probe more effective: Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the formation of a police commissionerate was the decision of the previous UDF government and said that this was decided in the Cabinet held on January 23, 2013. He was replying to the discussions in the Assembly on Monday.

Pinarayi Vijayan said that this is in force in 50 cities across the country and added that the commissionerate will make investigations more effective. He also added that magisterial powers will be provided to the commisisonerate while the District Collectors will retain the magisterial powers they have. He said the police commissionerate will start functioning from Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi to start with and officers in the grade of Inspector General will head these offices.

The CM said gold smuggling is on the rise in the state and said the government is taking effective steps to curb the menace. On the accident and subsequent death of noted musician and violinist Balabhaskar, the CM said the Crime Branch team is conducting a detailed investigation and it is on the right track.



Pinarayi also ruled out the government recommending a CBI inquiry into the Periya twin murder in which two Youth Congress workers Kripesh and Sharathlal were brutally murdered, allegedly by CPM men.