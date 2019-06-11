Flow of water to Idukki reservoirs increases

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: With the south-west monsoon intensifying in the district, the flow of water to all major reservoirs has increased. The water level in the Idukki reservoir on Monday stood at 2,309.56 ft. The full reservoir level is 2,403 ft. However, the present water level is 16 ft less than the water level during the same time last year, which was 2,325.22 ft.

The catchment areas of the dam on Monday received an average rainfall of 21.80 mm. However, the power generation in Idukki reservoir was at a low of 3.98 million units on Monday.

2,403 ft is the full reservoir level

2,309.56 ft is the water level as on Monday