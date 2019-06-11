Home States Kerala

Flow of water to Idukki reservoirs increases

With the south-west monsoon intensifying in the district, the flow of water to all major reservoirs has increased.

Published: 11th June 2019 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 04:07 AM

With catchment areas of Idukki dam receiving heavy rain in the last couple of days, water level in the dam went up to 2309.56 ft on Monday. However, the current water level is 16 ft less than that witnessed during the same time last year | Shiyami

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: With the south-west monsoon intensifying in the district, the flow of water to all major reservoirs has increased. The water level in the Idukki reservoir on Monday stood at 2,309.56 ft.  The full reservoir level is 2,403 ft.  However, the present water level is 16 ft less than the water level during the same time last year, which was 2,325.22 ft.

The catchment areas of the dam on Monday received an average rainfall of 21.80 mm. However, the power generation in Idukki reservoir was at a low of 3.98 million units on Monday.

2,403 ft is the full reservoir level

2,309.56 ft is the water level as on Monday

