Corruption in Palarivattom flyover: Expect no mercy, says CM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the Public Works Department (PWD) being put in a spot over grave irregularities and malpractice in the construction of the Palarivattom flyover in Ernakulam district, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said strict action would be taken against all those involved.

“Though the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau had submitted a study report on corrupt practices in PWD in May 2015, the then government may have sat on it, resulting in structures like the Palarivattom flyover,” Pinarayi said.

Earlier, citing the VACB report, Pinarayi had informed the assembly of illicit fund mobilisation existing at various levels in the PWD.

