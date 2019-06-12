Home States Kerala

Corruption in Palarivattom flyover: Expect no mercy, says CM

Published: 12th June 2019 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2019 04:01 AM   |  A+A-

Palarivattom flyover

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the Public Works Department (PWD) being put in a spot over grave irregularities and malpractice in the construction of the Palarivattom flyover in Ernakulam district, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said strict action would be taken against all those involved.

“Though the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau had submitted a study report on corrupt practices in PWD in May 2015, the then government may have sat on it, resulting in structures like the Palarivattom flyover,” Pinarayi said.

Earlier, citing the VACB report, Pinarayi had informed the assembly of illicit fund mobilisation existing at various levels in the PWD.

findings of the study report

  • Construction materials, including tar allotted by PWD, enters black market. 
  • A fixed rate of bribery exists for transfer and posting of officers. 
  • Illicit fund mobilisation by chief engineers/superintending engineers in the name of the PWD Minister or PWD Secretary (it is unknown if such funds are handled by such officers or if they go up to the top level). 
  • Corruption in Kerala State Construction Corporation Ltd and failure of PWD to control it. 
  • Corruption in preparing work estimates for digging of roads, for telecom work.
  • Irregularities and corruption in road maintenance work.
