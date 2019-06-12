Home States Kerala

Kerala HC ‘no’ to KSRTC on reappointing empanelled staff

The court said it could not direct the vacancies to be reported after the expiry of the rank list. 

Published: 12th June 2019

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Tuesday cautioned KSRTC that empanelled employees who were discharged from service after the 180-day period should not be reappointed to the same post.

The court also directed KSRTC to relieve the empanelled painters, who had exceeded the 180-day working period, on or before June 30. A Division Bench comprising Justice V Chitambaresh and Justice Ashok Menon issued the order while disposing of an appeal filed by the corporation against a Single Judge’s directive to terminate the services of empanelled painters.

The court observed retention of provisional employees on daily wages under any pretext was condemnable and KSRTC should not resort to it indirectly. 
“The liberty given by the Supreme Court to KSRTC to make suitable arrangements to meet the exigencies of a given day shall not be misused to flout the rules of Kerala State and Subordinate Service Rules on the employment of provisional employees,” it said

The court also declined the plea filed by candidates in the rank list prepared for the post of painters seeking a directive to KSRTC to report vacancies to the Public Service Commission. The court said it could not direct the vacancies to be reported after the expiry of the rank list. 

