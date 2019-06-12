Left confident: We’ll win back devotees’ hearts

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Admitting that a major section of the believers stood with the UDF in view of the Sabarimala women’s entry issue, the Left front has decided to come up with measures to win back their confidence. Finally, the Left has admitted that the Sabarimala issue alienated the believers from the front.

A general feeling among the voters that the Congress is the only alternative to the BJP contributed to the defeat, said the LDF state committee which met here on Tuesday to assess the front’s performance in the Lok Sabha elections. With Rahul Gandhi’s entry, such a feeling became stronger among voters.

The Left front observed that it failed to come up with effective counter-campaigns to convince the voters about its stance on the Sabarimala issue during the polls. The entry of two women immediately after the Women’s Wall too contributed to alienating the faithful from the LDF, opined some of the Left allies.



The LDF came to the conclusion that Sabarimala issue made a huge impact on the elections, as the BJP and the UDF were able to mislead the believers and the voters in general. The Left front will take steps to remove this misunderstanding in the minds of the people, LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan said, adding the poll results in the state were a verdict against Narendra Modi.

The LDF convener said measures would be taken to strengthen the LDF’s base in the state.

To win back people’s confidence, the Left front and its individual partners, would come up with people-centric initiatives.

The Left will formulate steps to bring back the faithful who moved away from the LDF in view of the Sabarimala issue. “We could not ensure proper counter-campaign about the LDF stance in the Sabarimala issue. Now, we need to convince them and bring them back. There’s a general misunderstanding about Left front among the voters. Measures would be taken to clear the same,” said sources.

The LDF decided to take major political campaign ahead of the bypolls. The by-elections to 44 local bodies would be held this month. Also, six bypolls to the Assembly are on the cards. The Left front will convene a meeting of six district committees before June 25. The meeting will discuss the campaign plans for the Assembly bypolls.

Special meet to discuss govt performance

The Left front has decided to convene a special LDF meet to discuss the government’s performance and functioning. The decision has been made as per the CPI’s demand. The Left front came to an understanding that there should be more steps to propagate the government’s functioning. As part of this, the Left front will hold discussions about the same.

“The Chief Minister will come up with a note about the government’s functioning, which will be discussed further. The performance and projects of each department will be discussed in detail,” sources said.