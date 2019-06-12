Motor vehicle strike called for in Kerala on June 18

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: A joint protection forum of Motor Vehicle owners and various organizations have called for a token strike on June 18 across Kerala in protest against the regulation that mandates GPS facility in the motor vehicles including private buses and school buses that are part of the public transport system.

Lorry, taxi, used car dealers, private buses, school buses, etc will take part in the strike to draw the attention of the state government.

Speaking to Express, Anto Francis, general secretary of Bus Operators' Association said, "We also discussed issues like the life- tax extension, the issues with meter-readers in autorickshaw etc along with the GPS. It is a joint decision and everyone will take part as a protest."

As per the direction, the GPS system is mandatory in public transport systems except for autorickshaws from June 1.