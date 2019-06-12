Nazeer attack: Speaker rejects IUML motion, Oppn walks out

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Opposition on Tuesday staged a walkout from the legislative assembly after Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan rejected the adjournment motion moved by IUML member Parakkal Abdulla on the murder attempt on estranged CPM leader COT Nazeer.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan defended the police and said the investigation into the attack on Nazeer is in the right direction. The Speaker did not allow discussion on the adjournment motion following the Chief Minister’s statement. This led to the Opposition walking out of the house.

Abdulla in his adjournment motion stated that Thalassery, Vadakara, Kuthuparamba and various parts of Kannur district, and Kuttiadi and Nadapuram in Kozhikode district are places where people fear to live. The attempt to murder Nazeer, a former CPM councillor from Thalassery and an Independent candidate from Vadakara constituency, is a grave matter, he said.

In his statement, Nazeer had said it was a sitting MLA who was responsible for the attempt on his life. Abdulla said it is a classic example of the failure of law and order in the areas and added UDF leaders are not allowed to even sit in polling booths as agents.

In his reply, the Chief Minister said Nazeer had given three statements to the police. The government will take stringent action against the accused and there will not be any bias in the probe, he said. Pinarayi took a dig at Parakkal Abdulla and the Muslim League saying the League was involved in the murder of Binu and Shabin, of Nadapuram.

Those areas are now peaceful. Pinarayi said Thalassery, Kottayam panchayat, Kuthuparamba and Kathirur are places where people live in harmony and added there were no issues in the booths during the elections there. The government will not allow anyone to take law into their hands. Strong action will be initiated against those who try to subvert peace, Pinarayi said.

What Pinarayi said was not true: Nazeer

Kannur: Pinarayi Vijayan’s statement in the Assembly on Tuesday in connection with his account given to the police about the attack was not true, said former CPM leader COT Nazeer. He was attacked by CPM workers on May 18. He also said he was not satisfied with the police investigation of the case. On Tuesday morning, the Chief Minister said in the state Assembly that the name of Thalasserry MLA A N Shamseer was not in the statement given by Nazeer to the police.

“This is not true. On two occasions, I had told the investigative officers about the threat made by Shamseer. But the police were not ready to give me a copy of the statement,” he said. Nazeer also said the police are trying to scuttle the investigation by going slow. He said he will continue his legal fight to bring all the persons behind the conspiracy before the public.