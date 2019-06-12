Home States Kerala

Probe into Kitco projects on anvil, says Sudhakaran

 The Palarivattom flyover in Ernakulam is a clear case of corruption, Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran said in the assembly on Tuesday. 

A Vigilance team inspecting the Palarivattom flyover | File pic

By Express News Service

According to him, the Kerala Industrial and Technical Consultancy Organisation (Kitco), which was appointed technical consultant for the construction, had committed grave delinquency in the concept design stage itself. The government is planning to conduct an inquiry into the construction activities carried out by Kitco in the state. 

“The Vigilance inquiry into the irregularities and malpractices in the construction of the Palarivattom flyover is progressing in the right direction. A brief report submitted by Vigilance IG H Venkatesh lays stress on the need for an in-depth inquiry,” said Sudhakaran. 

The problems with Palarivattom flyover started in the concept design stage itself. Low-quality construction materials were used, Sudhakaran said.  

“There were a number of concrete cracks and deflections in the bridge. The permissible crack is .25 mm, but here we have .35 mm cracks. In the case of deflection, in the place of 26 mm, it is 76 mm. This shows the gravity of the issue. Kitco, Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala (RBDCK) and RDS Constructions are equally responsible for this,” said Sudhakaran. 

