7,480 cases registered under Operation Night Riders: Transport Minister

Published: 13th June 2019 03:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2019 03:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Motor Vehicles Department has so far registered 7,480 cases as part of Operation Night Riders, an initiative to keep tabs on inter-state stage carriers which flout rules, Transport Minister AK Saseendran informed the Assembly on Wednesday. 

He said a fine to the tune of Rs 2.76 crore has been levied on the owners of stage carriers so far, since the operation was launched in April. 

He said a sum of Rs 39.31 crore needs to be collected as tax arrears from interstate bus operators, the Minister said as a reply to a query. 

However, the government has so far been able to collect an amount of Rs 5.58 crore as tax, after notices were served to defaulters. Tax arrears of Rs 37.28 crore has been collected from bus operators who have registered vehicles using fake residential addresses and other documents. 

‘Bill defaulters to pay F1,030.5 cr as arrears to Water Authority’ 

T’Puram: Kerala Water Authority received revenue of C1,057.46 crore from water bill payments and non-plan grant during the 2018-19 fiscal year. However, the revenue expenditure during the same period is C1,082.82 crore, said Water Resources Minister K Krishnankutty. Answering a query, the Minister said the KWA faced arrears of C1,030.5 crore, of which domestic users owe C236.98 crore while non-domestic users owe C784.31 crore.  

