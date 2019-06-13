Kerala to seek possibilities of taking over Aligarh varsity’s off-site campus
13th June 2019
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel told the assembly on Wednesday that the state government will hold talks with the Ministry of Human Resource Development about taking over the off-site campus of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in Malappuram.
According to the minister, though the campus came into being with high expectations, it has not even been able to attain the status of a junior college till date.