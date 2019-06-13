Home States Kerala

Lalithakala Akademi has rethink after cartoon row

However, Kerala Cartoon Academy secretary Thomas Antony said there was no need for any controversies.

Published: 13th June 2019 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2019 03:30 AM   |  A+A-

The controversial cartoon that appeared in Hasya Kairali magazine

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Lalithakala’s Akademi’s award for a cartoon on Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who is the accused in the nun rape case, which showed him holding a crosier with an innerwear on its end, has triggered a controversy, forcing the Akademi to reconsider its decision. 

The Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC), an association of bishops of three rites of the Catholic Church viz., the Latin, the Syro-Malabar and the Syro Malankara, earlier demanded immediate withdrawal of the selection and urged the government to intervene in the matter. The award-winning cartoon by KK Subhash titled ‘Vishwasam Rakshathi’ appeared in ‘Hasya Kairali’ magazine in October last year. It depicted Bishop Mulakkal as a rooster holding a crosier with an innerwear on its end. The rooster is shown standing on a police cap with nuns weeping by the side.

Chairman of Lalithakala Akademi Nemom Pushparaj said since there was no intention of hurting any religious sentiments, the jury will be asked to reconsider the decision. “We need to re-examine the cartoon regarding its depiction and then only a final decision will be taken.” 

KCBC deputy secretary general Fr Varghese Vallikkat condemned the decision of the Akademi to award the cartoon. He said the Akademi insulted priesthood and religious sentiments of Christianity by portraying it in a bad light. 

Meanwhile, Minister for Culture A K Balan told mediapersons in New Delhi that hurting religious sentiments was not the policy of the state government and the Akademi has been asked to review their decision.

“The government is not interfering in the freedom of expression of the artist. However, it seems like some parts depict religious symbols of Christianity in an insulting way,” said Balan. He also added the decision of selecting the award has got nothing to do with the election verdict. Noted Cartoonists P Sukumar, PV Krishnan and Madhu Omalloor comprised the jury that decided the award. The crosier is a symbol of episcopal authority according to the Church. The Minister said the portrayal of a crosier in a bad light cannot be ignored and therefore the review committee will look into their decision.

However, Kerala Cartoon Academy secretary Thomas Antony said there was no need for any controversies. “Eminent cartoonists constitute the panel which decides on the award. It is very saddening to see the interference in the freedom of expression of an artist’s work. Kerala has a history of criticising anyone through the arts of Kunjan Nambiar,” said Thomas. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lalithakala Akademi Bishop Franco Mulakkal Hasya Kairali

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan during a media interaction in New Delhi on 13 June 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India planning to have own space station: ISRO chief
India's Shikhar Dhawan is seen with his left hand covered with a cast during team's training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: All eyes on Shikhar Dhawan's replacement as rain threat looms
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp