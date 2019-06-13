Home States Kerala

Tharoor to investigate character assassination of AK Antony on social media

If Congress members were found to be behind the vile attack on Antony, they would have no place in the party, Ramachandran said in Kasaragod on Wednesday.

Published: 13th June 2019 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2019 04:06 AM   |  A+A-

Shashi Tharoor

By Express News Service

KASARAGOD: Congress state president Mullappally Ramachandran has asked MP and party’s IT Cell convenor Shashi Tharoor to inquire into the ‘character assassination’ of senior leader AK Antony on social media.

If Congress members were found to be behind the vile attack on Antony, they would have no place in the party, Ramachandran said in Kasaragod on Wednesday.

In social networking sites, a section of users is blaming Antony for the failure of the Congress in stitching up pre-poll alliances in several states in the Lok Sabha elections.

“The attacks have crossed all boundaries of discipline. If needed, an independent agency will be tasked with collecting facts,” Mullappally said.

Panel formed to probe Alappuzha defeat
Congress has set up a three-member committee headed by senior leader K V Thomas to ‘conduct a comprehensive inquiry’ into the defeat of party candidate Shanimol Usman in Alappuzha constituency. 

Apart from Thomas, PC Vishnunath and KP Kunhikannan are the other members of the panel, Ramachandran said.

“It will study the reasons for the defeat and submit its report in two weeks,” he said.”It won’t be an exercise in blame game,” he said. The committee would start functioning on Thursday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mullappally Ramachandran Shashi Tharoor AK Antony social media

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan during a media interaction in New Delhi on 13 June 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India planning to have own space station: ISRO chief
India's Shikhar Dhawan is seen with his left hand covered with a cast during team's training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: All eyes on Shikhar Dhawan's replacement as rain threat looms
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp