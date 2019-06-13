Tharoor to investigate character assassination of AK Antony on social media

By Express News Service

KASARAGOD: Congress state president Mullappally Ramachandran has asked MP and party’s IT Cell convenor Shashi Tharoor to inquire into the ‘character assassination’ of senior leader AK Antony on social media.

If Congress members were found to be behind the vile attack on Antony, they would have no place in the party, Ramachandran said in Kasaragod on Wednesday.

In social networking sites, a section of users is blaming Antony for the failure of the Congress in stitching up pre-poll alliances in several states in the Lok Sabha elections.

“The attacks have crossed all boundaries of discipline. If needed, an independent agency will be tasked with collecting facts,” Mullappally said.

Panel formed to probe Alappuzha defeat

Congress has set up a three-member committee headed by senior leader K V Thomas to ‘conduct a comprehensive inquiry’ into the defeat of party candidate Shanimol Usman in Alappuzha constituency.

Apart from Thomas, PC Vishnunath and KP Kunhikannan are the other members of the panel, Ramachandran said.

“It will study the reasons for the defeat and submit its report in two weeks,” he said.”It won’t be an exercise in blame game,” he said. The committee would start functioning on Thursday.