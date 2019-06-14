Home States Kerala

Coimbatore IS module leader knew Lanka bombing culprits

Module leader chatted with members of IS group behind the terror attack via FB, Telegram 

Published: 14th June 2019 05:13 AM

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Coimbatore-based Islamic State (IS) module having links with Sri Lanka Easter bombing mastermind Zahran Hashim was also in contact with other persons involved in the terror strike, an NIA probe has revealed. 

The revelation came after NIA retrieved the online messages sent by Mohammed Azarudeen, the leader of Coimbatore IS module, to people involved in the Sri Lanka bombings. Earlier, the NIA probe had revealed the Coimbatore IS module followed Zahran. Sources said the module drew inspiration from the IS-linked group in Sri Lanka and wanted to carry out the similar jihadi operations in South India.

“Mobile phones recovered from Azarudeen’s possession revealed he chatted with other members of the IS group behind the bombings in Sri Lanka via Facebook and Telegram applications. Similar to the Sri Lankan group, the Coimbatore IS module also planned to further IS activities in South India, including carrying out terror attacks,” said sources.

The NIA has also launched a probe against the Umrah service agency run by Azarudeen. NIA has collected the details of the persons who travelled abroad and who came to India through the agency run by Azarudeen at Karumbukadai in Coimbatore. 

“Some crucial evidence were recovered from Azarudeen’s office. Numerous SIM cards and travel details were recovered. We are checking the details of the travellers, including those who came to India through the travel agency. The hard disks of the computer in the office have been seized to trace all the information,” said an officer.

Earlier there were reports people involved in the Sri Lanka blasts had visited India. Sri Lankan Army Chief Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake had disclosed the suicide bombers behind the Easter carnage had visited Kerala, Bengaluru and Kashmir.

