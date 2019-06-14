Home States Kerala

Docs asked to rely only on govt lab reports for chemotherapy

The government has given directions to doctors to rely on biopsy report from government laboratories only before proceeding with chemotherapy. 

Published: 14th June 2019 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has given directions to doctors to rely on biopsy report from government laboratories only before proceeding with chemotherapy. This was announced by Health Minister K K Shailaja in the assembly on Thursday on the sidelines of the incident in which a 38-year-old woman had to undergo chemotherapy at the Kottayam Medical College Hospital after being wrongly diagnosed with breast cancer. 

“The government will take care of her treatment. The doctor who conducted the chemotherapy was suspended earlier,” she said.

The Chief Secretary has sought a report from the Kottayam district Collector on the incident. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the assembly that the government would take further action based on the report. The CM said the doctors concerned showed undue haste to start chemotherapy. 

Terming it an unfortunate incident, Pinarayi said the doctors should not have started treatment on the basis of outside reports. They could have waited for the test report from the hospital’s facility, he said. “I’d met the woman. Her future is in limbo,” he said.

Cath lab
In reply to a question, Shailaja said providing Cath lab to lower-rung government hospitals was not feasible. The new comprehensive trauma care system will be of immense help to cardiac patients. CPR training will be conducted on a large scale.

Rabies cases
Nine persons died of rabies in the state last year. Five persons died until June 7 this year. 325 new TB cases have been diagnosed, she informed the House.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
chemotherapy Kerala government Doctors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan women beaten, dragged naked by Chambal dacoit
Doctors at AIIMS in New Delhi on Friday protest against the assault on a doctor in West Bengal and demand better security for the medical fraternity (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Resident doctors' protests spread across India, health services hit
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp