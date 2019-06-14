Home States Kerala

Left front failed to foresee devotees’ response: CPI

The party, however, justified the govt’s stance on Sabarimala issue saying it was constitutionally-bound to implement the SC verdict

Published: 14th June 2019 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan arriving for the LDF election meeting at Kolenchery
By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Left front failed to foresee how the devotees would respond while implementing the Supreme Court verdict on women’s entry to Sabarimala, observed the CPI state council.  
The two-day CPI meet, which concluded here on Thursday, assessed the Left front’s electoral debacle and decided to come up with steps to win back the people’s confidence. The party state council has approved the state executive’s report on the Lok Sabha elections. Now, lower factions up to booth-level committees will discuss this report in detail to ascertain reasons that led to the defeat. 

CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran said the LDF would take necessary corrective actions to win back people’s trust. 

The CPI, however, maintained the LDF Government’s stance on the Sabarimala issue was right. The government is constitutionally-bound to implement the Supreme Court verdict. However, the Left could not foresee the people’s response to the implementation of the verdict by the state government, the meet observed.

“We carried out major campaigns to convince the people about the LDF’s stance on the issue. However, the devotees didn’t repose their trust in us. The Opposition parties - the UDF and the BJP - successfully cashed in on the Sabarimala factor, thereby flaring up the issue. They used it as a political campaign to weaken the Left front,” said Kanam.

‘Political reasons behind defeat’

The CPI state secretary said the Left front lost in the polls primarily due to political reasons. 
With a general feeling among the voters the Left would not be able to play a key role at the national level, a major section of secular votes went to the Congress as they felt only the Congress could be an alternative to unseat the Narendra Modi Government from power. 

