Mohammed Azarudeen remanded till June 25

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday produced Mohammed Azarudeen, the leader of the Coimbatore-based Islamic State (IS) module having links with Sri Lanka terror attack mastermind Zahran Hashim, at NIA Court in Kochi. NIA recorded the arrest of the 32-year-old resident of Ukkadam, Coimbatore, after interrogating him on Wednesday night. He was brought to Kochi by Thursday evening. The NIA Court remanded Azarudeen in judicial custody till June 27.

According to the NIA, Azarudeen was motivated to extend IS operations in India by recruiting youths from Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The module had been planning terror strikes in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. During a raid on Wednesday, NIA had recovered Jihadi documents from Azarudeen’s office in Coimbatore.

In the interrogation, Azarudeen confessed to following religious sermons of Zahran Hashim for the past several years.

The NIA said the group had initiated fund collection for holding classes for its cadre by radical scholars behind closed doors. In a statement, NIA said members of the IS module maintained a Facebook page ‘Khilafah GFX’ to spread IS ideology.

NIA also interrogated the other five suspected members of the module arraigned in the case.

Akram Sindha of Podanur; Sheik Hidyathullah of South Ukkadam; Abubacker M of Kuniamuthur, Sadham Hussain of Podanur and Ibrahim Shahin Shah of Ukkadam were summoned to appear at the NIA office on Thursday. “Based on the evidence, the arrest of the other accused persons will be recorded,” said sources.