#Me Too: Actor Vinayakan booked

In the wake of the #Me Too allegation levelled against actor Vinayakan by a Dalit activist,  Kalpetta police on Friday registered a case against the actor. 

The complainant said the actor behaved inappropriately when she rang him up to discuss an official matter. Earlier, the case was registered by the Pambady police. But it was later transferred to Kalpetta police since the incident took place under the Kalpetta police station limits.

In the statement, the woman said the incident occurred in April when she was in Wayanad to attend a function. She alleged that Vinayakan began talking inappropriately to her, when she rang him up to talk about the function she was attending at Wayanad. The woman also submitted an audio clip of the telephonic talk she had with the actor.

In her Facebook post,  the complainant said she had always admired Vinayakan for the stand he took in his life and the way he spoke for the actress brutalised in the actor assault case. 
Even when he was pilloried on social media over his statement against the BJP, his personality deeply inspired her. 

“But in reality, Vinayakan is no different from the perpetrators of the horrendous act committed against the female actor. I personally experienced his anti-woman mentality,”  the FB post said.

