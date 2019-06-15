Home States Kerala

Monsoon weakens over Kerala

After a late start, the south-west monsoon has weakened in the state.

A good monsoon has a direct impact on the economy as agriculture remains the major contributor to India's GDP. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After a late start, the south-west monsoon has weakened in the state. The state got only light to moderate rainfall on Thursday and Friday, which are typical of monsoon. The forecast issued by the Indian Meteorological Department for the next five days predicts only light rain across the state, except Kannur where moderate rain will be experienced. 

Meanwhile, it has been forecast that high waves in the range of 2.5 - 3.6 m are likely along the coast from Pozhiyoor to Kasaragod on Saturday. There is a possibility that low-lying areas may experience surges intermittently, especially during high tide (between 07-10 hours and 19-20 hours).

Similarly, high off-shore waves in the range of 3-3.9 m are also forecast off the coast from Vizhinjam to Kasaragod.  Strong winds from westerly direction with speed reaching 35-45 kmph are likely along and off Kerala coast on Saturday. The condition of the sea will be moderate to rough. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea.

Kerala monsoon

