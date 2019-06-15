Home States Kerala

NIA seeks custody of IS module leader

The NIA has sought seven-day custody of the accused as part of the probe. Considering the plea, the court issued a warrant for producing Azarudeen before it on Monday. 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday approached the NIA Court here seeking the custody of Mohammed Azarudeen, who is suspected to be the leader of the Coimbatore-based Islamic State (IS) module which maintained contacts with the accused in the Easter day terror attack in Sri Lanka.
In the petition filed before the court, the national agency said the custody of the accused was necessary to unveil more details about the module.

Azarudeen, 32, a native of Ukkadam in Coimbatore, was arrested after the NIA busted a module which was planning terror strikes in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. A case was registered against six persons in this connection. 

The NIA probe had revealed the accused persons maintained a Facebook page KhilafahGFX which was used to propagate IS ideology, including the videos of Zafran Hashim, the mastermind of the Lankan terror attack.

NIA ISIS Sri Lanka terror attacks

