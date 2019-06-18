Home States Kerala

Kerala CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's son booked for rape, cheating

The 33-year-old woman in her complaint alleged that Binoy Vinodini Balakrishnan (37) sexually assaulted her on the pretext of marriage.

Published: 18th June 2019 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 03:43 PM

Binoy Kodiyeri

Binoy Kodiyeri (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Putting the state CPM leadership in a tight spot, the Mumbai Police filed a sexual harassment case against Binoy Kodiyeri, son of CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. 

According to a complaint filed by a 33-year-old woman from Mumbai, who was earlier working as a bar dancer in Dubai, Binoy Kodiyeri had sexually harassed her for a couple of years with promises of marriage. The Oshiwara police have filed a case, based on her complaint.

Binoy, however, refuted the charges, claiming that the woman has been trying to blackmail him. Speaking to the media, Binoy said he has already filed a complaint before the Kannur IG alleging that the woman has been trying to blackmail him. The Kannur police have confirmed receiving such a complaint from Binoy Kodiyeri. According to reports, the Kannur police will soon register a case against the woman.

Meanwhile, the CPM leadership maintained that the party will not intervene in the issue. Earlier too, when allegations of financial irregularities came up against Binoy Kodiyeri, the CPM leadership had stayed away from the issue.

