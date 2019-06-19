Home States Kerala

Church and UDF to broker peace between warring KC(M) groups

Other legal proceedings will be taken according to the decisions of the court, which has posted the next hearing  for July 17. 

Published: 19th June 2019 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Abhilash Chandran
Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Even as the tussle for power in Kerala Congress (M) has led to a legal battle between the groups led by P J Joseph and Jose K Mani, the Church and UDF have started all-out efforts to resolve the dispute. 

As part of the move, UDF leaders Oommen Chandy, Ramesh Chennithala and Dr M K Muneer on Tuesday held discussions with Joseph in Thiruvananthapuram. They will hold talks with Jose as well.
It is reliably learnt the development came after a fresh mediation initiative taken by an archbishop in Thiruvananthapuram, who held discussions with Chandy and Ramesh. The archbishop sought the strong intervention of the UDF leadership on the issue and advised them to speak to both groups to arrive at a settlement of the dispute.  As per the formula that came up at the meeting, Joseph will have to accept the chairmanship of Jose, while other matters could be discussed accordingly. It is learnt that the UDF leadership communicated this to Joseph at Tuesday’s meeting.

The UDF leadership also demanded Joseph not to complicate the issue further and that the factional feud should not adversely affect the UDF’s prospects in the assembly by-election for the Pala seat. 
Meanwhile, sources in the Joseph faction said their leader’s stand was that Jose had sabotaged all reconciliation initiatives by convening a state committee meeting on their own. “Joseph has assured the UDF leadership that the KC(M) official faction led by him will not create a situation which will weaken the unity in the UDF, including in Pala by-election,” said Mons Joseph, MLA, a close aide of Joseph.
Meanwhile, Joseph is learnt to have sent a communication to the Election Commission of India (ECI) stating that the election of Jose as the chairman of KC(M) was illegal and against the party constitution. A detailed letter along with the Thodupuzha munsiff court’s order preventing Jose from officiating as chairman will be sent to the ECI on Wednesday. 

Other legal proceedings will be taken according to the decisions of the court, which has posted the next hearing for July 17. 

At the same time, the Joseph faction has decided to maintain the status quo in organisational portfolios. “KC(M) has a chairman, parliamentary party leader, deputy chairman and office-charge general secretary and there is no need for making any change at least for the time being. There is no issue for the smooth functioning of the party. Some people have convened a parallel meeting which does not affect the party,” Mons said.

On the other hand, the Jose faction has started their move to secure a stay for the Thodupuzha court’s order before taking further steps. “We are waiting for the court order and an appeal will be filed,” said a Jose faction leader. Meanwhile, C F Thomas’ open stand favouring Joseph has come out as an unexpected jolt to Jose. With Thomas moved to the rival group, the Jose faction has lost the majority in the state legislature party.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KC(M) Kerala Congress (M) UDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shalini Saraswathi
Inspirational Shalini Saraswathi: She lost her limbs, not her spirit
Massive fire in Kurnool destroys stored crop worth Rs 3 crore
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England
Afghanistan no match for record-breaking England at Manchester
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp