Home States Kerala

Denied ownership certificate, foreign-returned building owner ends life in Kerala

The police said Parayil Sajan, 49, MD of Partha Builders, was found  hanging at his house in Kottali near here around 6 am on Tuesday.

Published: 19th June 2019 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

Parayil Sajan

Parayil Sajan

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Causing more embarrassment to the CPM, a foreign-returned building owner committed suicide after the party-ruled Anthoor Municipality allegedly denied ownership certificate for an auditorium he had built at Nelliyottu near Kuttikkol, spending crores of rupees.

The police said Parayil Sajan, 49, MD of Partha Builders, was found hanging at his house in Kottali near here around 6 am on Tuesday.

He had complained that municipal chairperson P K Shyamala (wife of CPM central committee member M V Govindan), secretary and engineer kept denying him the ownership certificate. Though the police did not confirm it, the relatives said Sajan wrote a letter blaming the trio for his death. They are also planning to put up a siege in front of the municipal office with Sajan’s mortal remains.

The allegation against the municipality, presently ruled by a council comprising only LDF representatives, has put the CPM on the back foot. Sajan had spent Rs 15 crore for building the auditorium, but municipality issued a notice to him saying its construction was not foolproof. He approached the CPM district committee, which advised the municipality to conduct an inspection by experts before taking a final decision.

An inspection was conducted by the town planning officer and work was allowed to continue. Sajan completed it and approached the municipality for the certificate, but officers delayed the process.
Sajan’s friends said he was thoroughly disappointed with the attitude of the municipal officers. He told them there was no option for him but to commit suicide if he was not able to open the auditorium.

Municipality denies allegations

Municipal chairperson PK Shyamala denied the allegations. “The municipality had nothing personal against Sajan. He was asked to make only some technical corrections in the structure,” said Shyamala. DCC president Satheeshan Pacheni has demanded a high-level investigation into the suicide.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CPM Parayil Sajan P K Shyamala M V Govindan Anthoor Municipality Kannur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shalini Saraswathi
Inspirational Shalini Saraswathi: She lost her limbs, not her spirit
Massive fire in Kurnool destroys stored crop worth Rs 3 crore
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England
Afghanistan no match for record-breaking England at Manchester
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp