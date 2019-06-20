CPM leadership not to intervene in Binoy case

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM leadership will not intervene in the issue related to the rape charges against Binoy Kodiyeri, son of party state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. The party is of the view that the matter - being the personal issue of an individual - should not be linked with the party.

There are reports that the Mumbai-based woman who filed the complaint against Binoy had first approached the CPM central leadership, following which party general secretary Sitaram Yechury sought details from the state leadership. Later after the state leadership’s response, the party decided not to intervene in the matter.

Meanwhile, more party leaders on Wednesday made it clear that the party wouldn’t protect anyone in the issue. Speaking to reporters, state Fisheries minister and senior leader J Mercykutty Amma said that the law will take its own course. Senior leaders have already made that amply clear, she pointed out.

Minister and party central committee member A K Balan said that there was no need to try and bind the issue with the party. Kodiyeri Balakrishnan should not be attacked on the issue, he said. “The allegations against Binoy Kodiyeri are serious in nature. The truth should come out,” said Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala. In a statement issued here, Chennithala said the probe should be completed without any delay.