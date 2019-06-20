Govt to provide five kg rice to fisher families hit by rough sea

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government would provide 5 kg rice as special allotment to families of fishermen in coastal areas considering the rough sea and sea erosion in the coastal belt.

The rice would be distributed based on the list submitted by the Fisheries Department. Its cost will be met from the budget allocation of Civil Supplies Department. The Cabinet meeting on Wednesday also decided to allow the fund required for the rehabilitation of families residing in the 50-metre section of the High Tide line from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund partially.

An amendment to provide Rs 100 crore for the Irrigation Department works was also agreed on at the meeting. The meeting also decided to start 16 inland Malsya Bhavans in the first phase under Fisheries Department for which 16 posts of fisheries extension officers and sub-inspector of fisheries would be created.

It was also decided to create 22 permanent posts and 15 daily wages posts in Kannur Government Ayurveda College to start OP service in obstetrics-gynaecology and paediatrics sections.