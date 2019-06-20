MG varsity VC to take final call on suspended staffer’s future

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Anil Kumar AP, assistant section officer at Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) was suspended for expressing his comments against the state government’s stand-in Shanthivanam agitation, through a Facebook post.

Sabu Thomas, vice-chancellor of MGU, suspended him following a complaint by MLA S Sharma for negatively portraying him.

In his FB post, Anil mentioned the names of MLA S Sharma and minister M M Mani for their take on the Shanthivanam agitation at North Paravur, where the KSEB’s construction of the tower is posing a threat to the ecologically-rich grove.

“The FB post was not against any policy of the government, it was only mere mentioning of names. An individual’s freedom of expression is seriously being questioned,” said Anil.

The action was taken for violating the code of conduct for government employees. “I have filed a plea with the High Court regarding the issue,” said Anil Kumar.

Now, it is up to the VC to take a final call on future course of action. Sources said the reply to the memo sent by Anil Kumar on Monday did not reach the VC. Sabu Thomas was unavailable for comments, when contacted by Express.

Indefinite strike planned

Three employees’ associations in the university are planning to go on an indefinite strike if Kumar is not reinstated.

“We are waiting for the VC to respond to the letter Anil has forwarded. The associations and environmentalists have been in talks with the VC and we hope for a positive step from his side,” said Shaji, a member of the MGU Employees Organisation, affiliated to CPI.