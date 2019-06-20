Home States Kerala

MG varsity VC to take final call on suspended staffer’s future

Sabu Thomas, vice-chancellor of MGU, suspended him following a complaint by MLA S Sharma for negatively portraying him. 

Published: 20th June 2019 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2019 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Anil Kumar AP, assistant section officer at Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) was suspended for expressing his comments against the state government’s stand-in Shanthivanam agitation, through a Facebook post. 

Sabu Thomas, vice-chancellor of MGU, suspended him following a complaint by MLA S Sharma for negatively portraying him. 

In his FB post, Anil mentioned the names of MLA S Sharma and minister M M Mani for their take on the Shanthivanam agitation at North Paravur, where the KSEB’s construction of the tower is posing a threat to the ecologically-rich grove. 

“The FB post was not against any policy of the government, it was only mere mentioning of names. An individual’s freedom of expression is seriously being questioned,” said Anil. 

The action was taken for violating the code of conduct for government employees. “I have filed a plea with the High Court regarding the issue,” said  Anil Kumar.

Now, it is up to the VC to take a final call on future course of action. Sources said the reply to the memo sent by Anil Kumar on Monday did not reach the VC. Sabu Thomas was unavailable for comments, when contacted by Express. 

Indefinite strike planned

Three employees’ associations in the university are planning to go on an indefinite strike if Kumar is not reinstated. 

“We are waiting for the VC to respond to the letter Anil has forwarded. The associations and environmentalists have been in talks with the VC and we hope for a positive step from his side,” said Shaji, a member of the MGU Employees Organisation, affiliated to CPI.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mahatma Gandhi University
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Waiting for ‘Godot’ called water tanker, in Aminjikarai | P Jawahar
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
It was a thriller at Edgbaston but a calm captain's knock from Kane saw his side home | AP
Kane Williamson's maiden World Cup ton helps New Zealand remain unbeaten
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp