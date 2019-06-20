Monsoon to remain weak in the coming days

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After a few good spells, the south-west monsoon was relatively weak in the state. Though rain occurred in most of the places in the state and Lakshadweep on Wednesday, Vadakara and Kannur recorded the highest rainfall in the 24 hours ended on Wednesday with 16 and 7 cm, respectively.

According to the weather model published by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the system is likely to remain weak at least for the next four to five days except in a few districts.

Kozhikode and Kannur are likely to witness a rainfall ranging between 7- 11 cm (in 24 hours) on Thursday, while Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kannur will see a moderate rainfall of 7- 11 cm on Friday. Similarly, heavy to very heavy (12- 20 cm in 24 hours) rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala, mostly the northern districts on Saturday.