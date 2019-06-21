Home States Kerala

GAIL project finally getting ready; Kochi-Koottanad stretch opened

Tony Mathew, general manager (construction), GAIL, which is executing the project, said only four km out of the 444-km pipeline from Kochi to Mangalore remains to be completed.

Published: 21st June 2019 04:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 04:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajesh Abraham
Express News Service

KOCHI: The prestigious Kochi-Koottanad-Bengaluru-Mangaluru pipeline project (KKBMPL), which had been bogged down by land acquisition delays and protests in Kozhikode and Malappuram over fears of displacement of residents, is finally getting ready.

In a big first step, the Kochi-Koottanad (Thrissur-Palakkad border) stretch covering 96 km, which comes as part of the Phase-II of the project, was commissioned quietly on Monday, while the work on Koottanad-Kozhikkode-Mangalore stretch, covering about 350 km, is expected to be over by next month or early August.

Tony Mathew, general manager (construction), GAIL, which is executing the project, said only four km out of the 444-km pipeline from Kochi to Mangalore remains to be completed. “The four-km pipeline through water bodies viz., Kuttiyadi, Eravazhinjipuzha, Chaliyar in Kozhikode, Chandragiri in Kasaragod and Netravati in Mangalore is taking time. We hope to lay the pipeline and supply gas to Mangalore by July 31 or August,” he told Express.

The natural gas pipeline is runs through the districts of Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikkode, Kannur and Kasaragod in Kerala; Coimbatore, Erode, Salem and Dharmapuri in Tamil Nadu; and Dakshin Kannada, Chamrajnagar, Mandya and Bengaluru in Karnataka. 

The Phase-I of the project, the around 41 km pipeline was commissioned back in 2013 to transport gas from Kochi LNG Terminal to the consumers in and around Kochi city, including industrial units such as the public sector FACT. In the Phase-I, 35 lakh cubic metre (3.5 MMSCMD) of gas is being supplied to various consumers in and around Kochi city.

Mathew said the Rs 2,915 crore project, which first began back in 2009, was to be completed by March 2013, as per the earlier plan. The delay and the increase in land prices has escalated the project cost. 

Mathew said the total project cost is now estimated at Rs 5751 crore-Rs 3226 crore for Kochi-Mangalore; and Rs 2525 crore for Koottanad to Bangalore. He said out of the 435 km from Koottanad-Bangaluru, works were in progress on the 94 km stretch from Koottanad to Walayar (Kerala border) and 48-km on the Bengaluru to Hosur stretch. “Work in the Tamil Nadu portion has not started yet,” the GAIL general manager said.

“We hope to complete the Palakkad-Bengaluru work by December this year,” Mathew said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi-Koottanad GAIL
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
Australia dominated from start to finish with brief signs of hope from Mushfiqur Rahim & co. (Photo | AP)
Ton-up David Warner helps Australia go on top of World Cup 2019 points table
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp