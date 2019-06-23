Gold Play Button for ‘Curry World’

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: Cooking is an art and many have the passion for it, but seldom people cash in on the idea like Veena did with her YouTube channel ‘Veena’s Curry World’, which reached one million subscribers recently. With this feat, Veena has become the first Malayali woman to achieve the Gold Play Button.

A native of Perinjanam in Irinjalakuda, Veena settled in the UAE after marriage. “I used to experiment on different dishes to pass time. Then my husband Jan advised me to try out blogging, which he used to do as well. Though I didn’t pay much heed at first, later on, I started to upload various recipes on my blog,” shared Veena.