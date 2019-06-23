Hashish oil worth Rs 20 crore seized in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A special excise squad seized 20 kg of hashish oil worth Rs 20 crore, 2.5 kg of ganja and 240 gm of charas from a car at Vazhamuttom on NH 66 bypass on Saturday. George Kutty, of Ettumanoor, who is a history-sheeter, was arrested in connection with the seizure. According to officers, the accused was caught around 2 pm following a tip-off.

The contraband was found hidden in a specially made rack in the car’s boot space. Upon interrogation, the accused revealed he was transporting the substances from Bengaluru, after buying them from Andhra Pradesh. The accused is involved in several other criminal cases including an attempt to murder a police officer.