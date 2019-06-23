Home States Kerala

Matsyafed ropes in fishermen to supply fresh fish to consumers

Besides, mobile marts selling fresh fish have been launched by Matsyafed.

Fishing boats, Fishermen

Image for representational purpose only.

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid the mounting public concern over the market proliferation of fish laced with toxic chemicals, Kerala State Cooperative Federation for Fisheries Development Ltd (Matsyafed) has roped in local fishermen to procure fresh fish which will be sold via its outlets. Matsyafed claims to have 20 lakh customers yearly who buy fish from its 35-odd outlets statewide.

 “We have high market demand. Each outlet sells around 300 kg of fish daily.” said Lawrence Harold, Matsyafed managing director. Matsyafed has developed an application through which 30 fishermen welfare cooperative societies and local fishermen supply fish. The inland fishermen societies supply locally available fish such as pearl spot and prawns. According to the Matsyafed managing director, this has ensured a decent profit for the fishermen. 

Besides, mobile marts selling fresh fish have been launched by Matsyafed.  The inaugural one, which started functioning in Thiruvananthapuram in 2017, was a runaway hit. It has launched two mobile marts in Kollam, with another one in Thiruvananthapuram in the offing. Matsyafed mobile marts with their distinct white and aqua blue design halts at various points and uniformed employees sell the day’s catch. 

The day’s catch from the sea is collected from fishermen in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Alappuzha landing centres around 10 am. The mobile fish marts carry it to the city by noon. They sell at least 10 varieties of fish, including popular ones like sardine, mackerel, tuna, seer fish, pomfret etc. Fish is sold in whole and as cut packets.

Matsyafed plans to increase the number of outlets to 55 soon and service faraway locations.“We have identified 20 locations for starting new outlets. Most of them are located around the MC Road.” said Harold. It also runs a Kochi-based export unit which adheres to European Union’s quality standards. 

With a yearly turnover of Rs 50 crore and selling close to 3,000 tonnes of fish, the presence of Matsyafed is significant if not huge. The annual per capita consumption of fish in Kerala is around 18.5 kg which is very high compared to the national average of 5 kg. A study on fish trade by the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute said the state will need 50 per cent of fish from other states to meet the demand in 2035. 

