P Jayarajan hits out at municipal officers over NRI’s death

The attitude of the municipal secretary and other officers towards Sajan was cruel, he said.

Published: 23rd June 2019 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2019 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran and DCC president Satheeshan Pacheni at the house of Sajan Parayil to console his wife E P Beena

By Express News Service

KANNUR:  Coming down heavily on Anthoor municipality over its refusal to issue licence to Sajan Parayil, which led to the suicide of the businessman,  former CPM district secretary P Jayarajan, criticised the municipal officials saying they failed to perform their duty.

At the public meeting convened by the CPM at Dharmasala here on Saturday to explain the party’s stand on the issue, Jayarajan said the municipality had failed in its duty and the party will take an appropriate decision. Municipal chairperson P K Shyamala has given a statement explaining her stand, said Jayarajan.  The state committee meeting to be held on Sunday and Monday will look into the matter, he said. The attitude of the municipal secretary and other officers towards Sajan was cruel, he said.

Municipal chairperson Shyamala expresses willingness to step down
Kannur: Anthoor municipal chairperson P K Shyamala has expressed her willingness to step down from the post of chairperson. On Saturday, she was asked to be present before the district secretariat to explain her stand regarding the incidents.  It is said that in the meeting she had expressed her willingness to resign from the post. CPM district secretary M V Jayarajan also confirmed the news that Shyamala was ready to resign from the post. In the public meeting held at Dharmasala on Saturday to explain the party’s stand, Jayarajan said the party would take the matter seriously and take an appropriate decision.

CPM to discuss Anthoor issue
T’Puram : The CPM leadership will discuss about possible disciplinary action against Anthoor municipal chairperson P K Shyamala on the NRI suicide issue. She is, however, unlikely to step down. 

