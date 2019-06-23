‘Sonstroke’: Kodiyeri to stay, puts up brave front

Home States Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM does not want state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan to step down in the wake of rape charges against his son. Speaking to the media, Kodiyeri termed reports about him offering to resign as ill-motivated. If the party feels that he has erred, it would take appropriate action, he said, making it clear that any decision regarding resignation would be taken by the party. 

“It’s for the party to take a decision, not me. If I have erred, the party will take appropriate action. That’s the procedure. The it is not for the party to respond to all that is reported by the media,” said Kodiyeri. However, after repeated queries, Kodiyeri did not deny that he had offered to quit. Discussions within the party cannot be made public, he said.  

On Saturday, while addressing the media, even though he disowned his son Binoy Kodiyeri against whom rape charges were filed, it was evident that Kodiyeri has been under tremendous pressure. Even while trying to keep a calm and smiling demeanour, the irritation and discomfort was at times visible on the senior leader’s face. At one point, Kodiyeri even asked whether the media wanted to question him on the lines of a police interrogation. “Are you trying to coerce me to answer?” he asked. Earlier in the day, Kodiyeri is learnt to have offered to step down from the party post, following the rape and cheating charges against his son Binoy.

 The party central leadership and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan are however of the view that a hasty decision would prove to be more embarrassing and should not be taken at this juncture. In a meeting with chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, ahead of the party secretariat meeting on Saturday morning, Kodiyeri expressed his willingness to step down, considering the sharp criticism from various quarters. 

There are reports that a section in the party leadership felt that Kodiyeri should stay away, until the charges against his son are cleared. Though the allegations could be termed personal, a resignation would help to uphold the dignity of a Communist leader, they opined.

