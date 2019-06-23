Home States Kerala

Tussle in KC(M) may hit UDF in Pala

Impasse follows P J Joseph’s assertion that Jose faction’s candidate for byelection will not get the party symbol

Published: 23rd June 2019 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2019 05:37 AM

Kerala Congress leaders PJ Joseph (L) and KM Mani (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad/EPS)

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM:  The tug of war between P J Joseph and Jose K Mani camps in the Kerala Congress (M) for recognition as the party’s official faction is likely to affect the UDF prospects in the upcoming Pala assembly bypoll. This follows P J Joseph’s assertion on Saturday that Jose faction’s candidate for the Pala byelection will not get the KC (M) official symbol.  Joseph told reporters in Thodupuzha KC (M) will support the UDF candidate in Pala. “However, Jose faction can’t contest in the party symbol (two leaves) in Pala,” he said.

But Jose faction leaders dismissed  Joseph’s statement and said Joseph has no right to stake claim over the KC (M)’s official symbol which will definitely remain with the faction led by Jose K Mani. 
Jose K Mani faction state general secretary Alex Kozhimala said ‘two leaves’ is the esteemed symbol of farmer’s politics, which was launched by K M Mani. “Joseph has no right to stake claim to this symbol. There is no doubt that the party chaired by Jose K Mani will get the symbol,” he said.

Escalating the war between the rival groups, Jose faction also lodged a complaint with the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) demanding that a case be registered against Joseph for detaining physically challenged children for the success of political conference being convened by the latter.

As per the complaint lodged by Joshy Manimala hailing from Idukki, physically challenged children had to face difficulties when Joseph and team organised a political meeting in the name of Youth Front’s anniversary celebrations at LMS Rehabilitation Centre in Thiruvananthapuram. Joseph countered the move stating those who lodged the complaint don’t know the legacy of K M Mani and KC (M).

“Jose K Mani is trying to create hostility and the complaint is part of the move,” he said. Additionally, disciplinary action, as part of the split, continued on Saturday, with Jose faction expelling Thomas Unniyadan and C V Kuriakkose from KC(M) for standing by the rival group led by Joseph. The Thrissur district committee initiated the action against the duo at a meeting chaired by MT Thomas, district president of Jose faction. 

