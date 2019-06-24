CPM state committee meet skips Anthoor, Binoy Kodiyeri issues

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The two-day CPM state committee meeting that started at AKG Centre here on Sunday did not touch upon the controversial subjects of NRI businessman Sajan Parayil’s suicide at Anthooor and sexual abuse case lodged by a woman with Mumbai police against party state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s son Binoy Kodiyeri.

The agenda of Sunday’s meeting was a discussion on the drubbing suffered by the ruling LDF which lost 19 of the 20 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the recent general elections. Party members said the Congress and BJP were able to mislead the voters about the state government’s decision on Sabarimala which was taken on the basis of the Supreme Court judgment.

Members said this was one of the main reasons for the drubbing the front faced though the LDF government had carried out several beneficial projects for the people of the state.

While the discussion was primarily on the poll defeat, the party state committee meetings have the provision for any member to raise subjects like Anthoor municipality’s denial of occupancy certificate to Sajan’s auditorium that allegedly led to his suicide and the rape and cheating case against Binoy Kodiyeri but the party leaders refrained from raising these.

In the Anthoor incident, municipal chairperson P K Shyamala is the wife of M V Govindan Master who is a party central committee member and one of the most powerful leaders of the Kannur CPM.

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan had, according to sources, expressed his willingness at the party secretariat meeting to step aside for the time being from the post of party state secretary which was not accepted. This was a clear indication for the party members that the powerful secretary would continue to hold his post.

With Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the powerful Kannur lobby not commenting against Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, the party state committee members seem to have not demanded a discussion on the subject. It is to be noted that the Kannur lobby is the most powerful bloc in the party and this is another reason for no discussion on the issue.