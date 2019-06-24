Home States Kerala

Inter-state travellers in Kerala to suffer, govt slams owners for strike

The department kick-started the operation in the backdrop of the incidents involving Kallada Travels buses.

Image used for representational purpose (File)

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: People travelling between Kerala and its neighbouring states are in for a tough time with the Inter-state Bus Owners Association (IBOA) deciding to go ahead with its strike from Monday morning following the state government’s refusal to acknowledge its demands.

The strike is in protest against the Motor Vehicle Department’s (MVD) ‘Operation Night Riders’, which includes stringent action against buses without licences and those committing violations. The department kick-started the operation in the backdrop of the incidents involving Kallada Travels buses.

The protest will see 293 inter-state buses and nearly 90 intra-state buses stay off the roads, upsetting the travel plans of nearly 8,000 daily passengers. Transport Minister AK Saseendran told Express the IBOA showed undue haste in going ahead with the stir.

“The government respects the bus owners’ right to protest. But if they can hold a press meet to announce the decision a few days ago, they could’ve met us in person to raise the demands and give us time to look into the matter. They claim to have sent us an e-mail to intimate about the strike. Kerala has seen many protests in the past, have you ever heard of submitting the protest notice through an e-mail?” asked the minister.

The association officials refuted the charges.

“We had informed the Chief Minister, Transport Minister and Transport Principal Secretary about our decision in advance. The CMO replied it had conveyed our demands to the Transport Department officials,” said IBOA president Manoj Padikkal.

Minister vows action against MVD officers on Kallada incident

Kozhikode: Minister for Transport A K Saseendran said strict action would be taken against MVD (Motor Vehicles Department) officers for not cancelling the permit of Kallada Travels bus in which three passengers were thrashed by the crew nearly two months ago. The minister was speaking to the media here on Sunday.

“If the authorities are trying to help them (Kallada Travels) by causing lapses in discharge of duty,  the issue will be investigated and action will be taken,” he said.  It was in April that three passengers were assaulted by the staff of Kallada bus travelling from Haripad in Alappuzha to Bangalore. The private bus company had once again come under scanner after a driver of the bus was recently arrested for allegedly molesting a woman passenger, at Thenhipalam in Malappuram.

The minister said, “The Kallada employee is challenging people even as the company is facing an inquiry. However, does Kallada Travels has any regret about the incident? Have they publically apologised yet? This is a serious issue.”

