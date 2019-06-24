Home States Kerala

Kerala objects to bankers panel’s agricultural loan recovery plan

The committee had brought out an advertisement on the issue relating to the suicide of two people in a family.

Published: 24th June 2019 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Reacting to the State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) advertisement that appeared in major dailies on Sunday, stating that recovery procedures on agricultural loan defaulters will proceed unhindered, Finance Minister Thomas Isaac said SLBC’s attitude is a double standard.

The committee had brought out an advertisement on the issue relating to the suicide of two people in a family. Agriculture Minister VS Sunil Kumar also supported Isaac’s stand. Isaac said the decision taken by the bankers was not justifiable. He said while rich businessmen have left the country after swindling lakhs of crores of rupees from banks, the hardened stand taken by bankers against poor farmers cannot be accepted.

Sunil said the banks will not be at a loss on the decision taken by the state Cabinet regarding the moratorium. The Minister said that he would meet the Reserve Bank Governor this month itself and added that if this issue needs to be handled legally, the government was willing to do that. In the advertisement, SLBC had mentioned that if the banks start the attachment process, then the moratorium ceases to exit. The committee also stated that if any bank goes ahead with the attachment process, then it can be assumed that they have the support of the Reserve Bank of India.

It may be noted the state government’s decision on moratorium for agriculture loans up to December 31 was shot down by the RBI. Sunil Kumar told the assembly that government would overcome this and on June 25, the bankers’ committee would discuss this. The Agriculture Minister also said that for moratorium up to July 31, the ban was not valid and that attachment and recovery would not be allowed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
Eight out of top 10 bestselling cars in India are Maruti's
Pakistan remain alive after a crucial win over South Africa | AP
South Africa knocked out of World Cup 2019 after Pakistan loss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp