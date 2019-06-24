Pinarayi Vijayan: Navy roped in to trace missing fisherman

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Carlos, a 48-year-old fisherman from Kunnumpuram, Anchuthengu, who went to sea along with five other fishermen, has not been traced even after four days. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said a search operation is underway for Carlos and a joint operation team comprising Navy, Coast Guard and Coastal Police set out from Kochi shores on Sunday morning to intensify the search operation.

Carlos and five friends set out for fishing from Anchuthengu at 5.30 am on Thursday. Just as they were 50 metres off the coast, a large wave hit their boat. Under the impact, Carlos and one of his friends fell off the vessel. Though his friend had a miraculous escape, Carlos was untraceable.

Many boats have set out from Anchuthengu coast in search of Carlos in the past three days but in vain. The Coast Guard and Navy have joined the search operations.

Meanwhile, the fishermen blame the officials for not taking the matter seriously even after three days. “Only after the fishermen tried to protest by blocking the road in Anchuthengu junction did the CM make such an announcement. We were forced to do so even after repeated complaints as the authorities concerned were not ready to take any action,” said Vallerian Isaac, president of Kerala Swatantra Matsyathozhilali Federation (KSMTF).

However, an Anchuthengu police officer said the search operations by the police and Vizhinjam marine enforcement team had been in full swing for the past three days.