Home States Kerala

Pinarayi Vijayan: Navy roped in to trace missing fisherman

Carlos, a 48-year-old fisherman from Kunnumpuram, Anchuthengu, who went to sea along with five other fishermen, has not been traced even after four days.

Published: 24th June 2019 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 04:31 AM   |  A+A-

Indian navy, Indian Coast

For representational purposes. File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Carlos, a 48-year-old fisherman from Kunnumpuram, Anchuthengu, who went to sea along with five other fishermen, has not been traced even after four days. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said a search operation is underway for Carlos and a joint operation team comprising Navy, Coast Guard and Coastal Police set out from Kochi shores on Sunday morning to intensify the search operation.

Carlos and five friends set out for fishing from Anchuthengu at 5.30 am on Thursday. Just as they were 50 metres off the coast, a large wave hit their boat. Under the impact, Carlos and one of his friends fell off the vessel. Though his friend had a miraculous escape, Carlos was untraceable.

Many boats have set out from Anchuthengu coast in search of Carlos in the past three days but in vain. The Coast Guard and Navy have joined the search operations.

Meanwhile, the fishermen blame the officials for not taking the matter seriously even after three days. “Only after the fishermen tried to protest by blocking the road in Anchuthengu junction did the CM make such an announcement. We were forced to do so even after repeated complaints as the authorities concerned were not ready to take any action,” said Vallerian Isaac, president of Kerala Swatantra Matsyathozhilali Federation (KSMTF).

However, an Anchuthengu police officer said the search operations by the police and Vizhinjam marine enforcement team had been in full swing for the past three days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Navy missing fishermen
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
Eight out of top 10 bestselling cars in India are Maruti's
Pakistan remain alive after a crucial win over South Africa | AP
South Africa knocked out of World Cup 2019 after Pakistan loss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp