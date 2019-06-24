Water Transport Dept now eyes cargo ops

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The State Water Transport Department (SWTD) which has been providing boat services at low-cost to passengers, is all set to stretch its wings. In a first-of-its-kind initiative for the sector, it will operate cargo-laden barges through the National Waterway 3. A technical committee was appointed by the government last month to evaluate the proposal submitted by the department.

“The initial plan is to operate barges from Ernakulam to Kollam along National Waterway 3 via Alappuzha. Kerala Minerals and Metals Limited (KMML) and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) have been included in the technical committee as we are considering to transport furnace oil to KMML from Ernakulam. We hope to procure two barges to operate the cargo service. If the project is successful, we can implement the project in other parts of the state too,” said SWTD director Shaji V Nair.

According to officers, the technical committee will also provide technical advice regarding operations of barges between Ernakulam and Kollam. Professors from department of Naval architecture and shipbuilding technology, Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT), Planning Board chief, Port Department chief engineer, Inland Water Authority director, representatives of Kerala Mineral and Metals Limited (KMML) and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) along with a mechanical engineer and SWTD traffic superintendents are members of the committee.

The technical committee will conduct a meeting next month prior to finalising the project. Earlier, the Planning Commission had directed SWTD to foray into cargo services owing to which the department contemplated the project.

“We need to evaluate all the aspects of the project before finalising it. Once this gets over, we hope to begin the service by next year,” Shaji said, confident that the project will be a major boost to the Department.

Kottayam Port and Container Terminal Service Pvt Ltd, has been operating a similar barge service since March this year.

Under it, containers are transported from International Container Transhipment Terminal in Kochi to the Kottayam port.

Likely to start next year

Benefits of cargo movement via waterways

Cargo movement through waterways will reduce transportation cost by 30-40 per cent compared to road movement. It will also help in decongesting traffic across National Highways. Though the National Waterway 3 from Kollam to Kozhikode was inaugurated over 12 years ago, cargo movement in the route remains untapped.

Three more solar passenger boats to be launched soon

SWTD is all set to launch three more solar passenger boats after the success of Aditya, the first solar boat ferrying passengers from Vaikkom to Thavanakadavu. Also, the ‘See-Kuttanad’ double-decker AC boat is in the final stages of construction, KSWTD officers said.