CPM to reach out to people

Regional level party meets will be called in July to report about the central committee, state committee reports regarding LS polls.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As if realising that the party is losing its touch with the common men, the CPM has come out with major steps to reach out to the people. Briefing the decisions taken at the CPM state committee meet, party state chief Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said a section of people, who used to vote for the CPM stayed away from the party this time, which led to the defeat in the Lok Sabha polls.  In an effort to strengthen its relations with the people, the CPM will go for week-long house visits across the state from July 22 to 28. Senior leaders including state committee members, MPs, MLAs, people’s representatives from local bodies, will take part in the initiative. During the visits the party will look into issues faced by people and try to address the same. In addition to this, family meets will call at the local level in August.

The meetings will be on July 3 (Ernakulam), July 4 (Kozhikode) and July 5 (Thiruvananthapuram). The meetings will be attended by members of party district committees, area committees and local committee secretaries. The reporting will be done by Politburo members S Ramachandran Pillai and Kodiyeri.

