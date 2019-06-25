Home States Kerala

SFI in dock over Ayyappa banner in SKV College

Youth Congress, BJP protest against depiction of deity in bad light in banners welcoming freshers

Published: 25th June 2019 03:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 03:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Gopika Varrier
Express News Service

THRISSUR: After the recent cartoon row that haunted the LDF government in the state that always upheld the freedom of expression, a fresh controversy had popped up in Thrissur as a banner allegedly put up by the students wing of the CPM depicting Lord Ayyappa in between the bleeding legs of a woman appeared in Sree Kerala Varma College here on Monday, as the freshers were set to start their classes.
This has come soon after the LDF was routed in the recent Lok Sabha elections and the Sabarimala issue was found to be a major reason for its stunning defeat. The latest development has paved way for further debates and criticism.

The banner that highlighted the importance of gender equality and proclaimed the solidarity of the SFI with the entry of young women into the Sabarimala temple appeared on the campus on Monday, the day the classes for freshers started. Sharing the picture of the banner on his Facebook page, Congress member of the Thrissur Corporation Council A. Prasad came out first against it.

“Freedom of expression and renaissance again through SKVC,” he commented on his Facebook page which later grabbed wide public attention. Prasad also wrote a letter to the Secretary of Cochin Devaswom Board, which governs the college, to remove the controversial banner from the college campus as it had hurt the sentiments of Ayyappa devotees. Youth Congress workers took out a protest march to the Cochin Devaswom Board office demanding action against the SFI activists who erected the banner.
Prasad alleged that the Cochin Devaswom Board was backing the SFI due to which such posters which were against the religious beliefs appeared on the campus.

The BJP also took out a protest march to the college seeking action against the students who displayed the banner on the campus. BJP district general secretary K. K. Aneeshkumar lodged a complaint with the Town West police.

It is not the first time that the SFI unit in SKVC had courted controversies as it had held a beef fest and displayed similar posters hurting the religious sentiments including the depiction of M. F. Husain’s Saraswathi on the college campus earlier.

Meanwhile, an official statement of SFI SKVC unit secretary Hassan Mubarak said the banner was not put up officially by the organisation. “Some people used the situation to spread fake news connecting the issue to SFI,” he said, adding that the banner was removed from the campus.

‘Issue is internal, govt won’t intervene’

Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel said, “The government has nothing to do with this incident as it is fully an internal issue that took place in the college. The management has to take steps to resolve the issue. The government won’t intervene”.

Collegiate Education director seeks a report from the principal on the issue

T’Puram: In the wake of the alleged disgraceful portrayal of Lord Ayyappa on banners put up allegedly by SFI activists at Sri Kerala Varma College in Thrissur, the Department of Collegiate Education sought a report from the college principal.  Haritha V Kumar, Director of Collegiate Education, told Express that the department would take further action against the college on the basis of the report by the principal. “I have sought a report from the college principal on the issue. We will take action based on the findings in the report. The Kerala Varma college is an aided college, so the management is primarily responsible for this act,” Haritha said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
LDF government SFI Ayyappa banner SKV College
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Bangladesh kept there chances of reaching the semi-finals alive. (Photo | AP)
Shakib's all-round performance keeps Bangladesh in the hunt for semi-finals
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
India's top 10 bestselling cars of May 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp