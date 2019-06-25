T J S George chosen for Swadeshabhimani-Kesari Media Award 2017

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Veteran journalist, editor and noted writer T J S George, Editorial Advisor of The New Indian Express has been chosen for the Swadeshabhimani-Kesari Media Award 2017, the highest honour for senior journalists, instituted by the Government of Kerala. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will present the award at a function to be held at the Tagore Theatre here at 5 pm on July 1.

The award carries a cash award of Rs1 lakh, citation and sculpture by Kanayi Kunhiraman. George was chosen for the award by a jury chaired by media critic Sebastian Paul and which comprised Parvathy Devi and N P Rajendran, with Public Relations Director as the convener. George has had a journalistic career spanning around seven decades both in India and abroad.

He has written 20 books in English and Malayalam. These include biographies of V K Krishna Menon, M S Subbulakshmi, Nargis, Pothan Joseph and Lee Kuan Yew, in addition to the best-selling Malayalam work ‘Ghoshayathra’.

The veteran journalist has won several awards including the Padma Bhushan, the country’s third highest civilian honour.

George, who turned 91 in May, is still active in journalism. As Editorial Advisor of The New Indian Express, T J S is familiar to readers through his popular weekly column ‘Point of View’, where he has been consistently raising his voice to reinforce the secular ethos of the nation while analysing the sociopolitical issues in contemporary India.