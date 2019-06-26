Binoy Kodiyeri rape case: Mumbai cops to record victim’s statement

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Mumbai police probing the rape case charges against Binoy Kodiyeri will record the confidential statement (Section 164) of the victim and will also record a statement of lawyer K P Sreejith who reportedly played the role of an intermediator in the case.

Meanwhile, the anticipatory bail of Binoy will be considered by the Dindoshi sessions court in Mumbai on Thursday. However, the police are still groping in the dark in tracing Binoy who has been absconding since the case was registered at Oshiwara police station in Mumbai. According to the police, they had approached the court to appoint a woman judge for recording the confidential statement of the victim.



The police said they would take the statement of the victim and the lawyer within a week. The police also added they would not trace Binoy until his anticipatory bail is considered by the court on Thursday.

Earlier, a police team came to Kerala searching for Binoy. But they had to return empty handed.

Similarly, the documents that got leaked to the media prove the relationship between Binoy and the woman who had levelled allegations of rape and cheating against him. Of the two documents that got leaked, one is a copy of the page of the woman’s passport which mentions Binoy as her spouse.

The other is a statement of bank transactions between April 2013 and July 2013. As per the document, during the period Binoy transferred an amount of Rs 7.5 lakh on three separate occasions to the woman’s bank account.



A 33-year-old woman on June 13 had filed a rape complaint against Binoy, the eldest son of CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. She had alleged in the complaint that Binoy raped her for years on the promise of marrying her and that she has an eight-year-old child born out of the relationship.