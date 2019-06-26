Home States Kerala

Govt opens another window to take on SLBC

A majority of those who avail the loan either deposit the amount in the same bank or use the loan for other purposes as the interest rate is 4 per cent after interest subvention.

Published: 26th June 2019 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After the moratorium on agriculture loan and SARFAESI Act, the state government is now bracing to take on the public sector banks on the ‘agriculture gold loan scheme’ under the interest subvention scheme (ISS) of the Centre.

Speaking to Express, Agriculture Minister V S Sunilkumar said the public sector banks in the state have been cheating farmers by providing loans meant for agriculturists to others. Over 90 per cent of the people who avail these loans are not farmers or do not undertake any farming activities.

A majority of those who avail the loan either deposit the amount in the same bank or use the loan for other purposes as the interest rate is 4 per cent after interest subvention. So the state government will not continue to remain a mute spectator as the act of public sector banks is amount to corruption. The ineligible person who claims the interest subsidy announced by the Centre under ISS is indulging in corruption and the public sector banking is aiding the corrupt practice.

The Minister also said the banks should be ready to provide credit to borrowers only after checking their agriculture credentials. For instance, the agriculture loans should be given to only those farmers having government-issued Kisan cards or agriculture officer-attested land holdings. Instead, what the banks are now doing is pumping thousands of crores of public money into the hands of ineligible people in the guise of promoting farming, just because these customers provide gold as collateral security for the loan amount, which cannot be agreed on, he said.

“The state government has already taken up the matter with the Union Government and the RBI and the apex body of the banks assured us that if the charges levelled against the banks are proved, penal action would be taken against them. So the state government would take up this matter with the RBI with relevant documents,” he said.

Commenting on this, State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) convener G K Maya said, “Banks have been giving the loan under interest subvention scheme. We cannot effect changes just merely because of some suggestions. If the present system has to be changed, a Central intervention is required as the credit is based on the ISS. Moreover, the agriculture gold loans issued by the banks have been playing a vital role in minimising the impact of the loan sharks in society. Since thousands of crores of rupees was infused into the rural economy as loans, the dependence of the public on private financial institutions is relatively less,” she said. So, the SLBC cannot subscribe to the view of the government in this matter. Further, it is not easy to check the agriculture credential of each customer who applies for the loans by each bank, she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SARFAESI Act
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Praja Vedika demolition underway on Tuesday night. An advocate moved house motion petition in HC against demolition. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Jagan's government bulldozes TDP-built 'Praja Vedika'
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
Gallery
A clinical performance from Australia helped them ease through to the semis | AP
Australia become first side to clinch World Cup semi-final berth after England win
DAS BOOT (1981): An adaptation of Lothar-Gunther Buchheim's 1973 novel of the same name, the film narrates the 'Battle of the Atlantic.' It depicts both the excitement of battle and the tedium of the fruitless hunt through the eyes of a bunch of patriotic
International Day of the Seafarer: 10 Hollywood sea adventure movies to watch before you die
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp