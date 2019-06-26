Kuttanad Development Authority is my immediate priority, says Kodikunnil

Arun Lakshman By

Express News Service

His immediate priority is the formation of the Kuttanad Development Authority, Kodikunnil Suresh who got reelected from the Mavelikkara reserved constituency told Express Special Correspondent Arun Lakshman. Excerpts...

Q: You have been reelected from the Mavelikkara constituency. What is your top priority?

My immediate priority is the formation of the Kuttanad Development Authority, Once the authority is formed, several issues plaguing Kuttanad can be resolved once and for all. There is a major lack of coordination between various departments and to take Kuttanad forward, I think the development authority with a chairman and MD and other directors will lead to better coordination.

Q: What are the other major development projects you have initiated?

I have represented this constituency several times and hence know what is lacking here. With my experience in parliament, I know clearly as to how to work for the development projects here. We are into the development of national highways and the Kodaikkanal-Alapppuzha highway. We also have two other highways which will help promote hill tourism in the backward parts of the constituency including Punalur, Anchalammoodu and Bharanikkavu. Other than these, several trains have now started plying through this constituency to major destinations.

Q:A large number of cashew factories are in your constituency as well as Kollam. Are you focusing on a revival of the industry?

Yes, of course. Cashew is an industry which has generated huge foreign exchange for the country. The industry is facing problems owing to an increase of 5 per cent in import tax which has resulted in a heavy burden on the industrialists who are importing raw cashew from Africa. Besides, second-quality nuts are being imported as cattle feed resulting in the plummeting of prices. This has led to the shutting down of several cashew factories affecting the lives of thousands of ordinary workers. I have taken this matter up in parliament and will meet the ministers and officials concerned for reworking the policy.

Q: What were the major factors which contributed to the resounding victory of UDF in the state in the recent general elections?

There were several factors and the major one was the Sabarimala issue. The stand taken by the UDF was found to be genuine by the believers and the NSS also personally intervened for the victory of our candidates. For instance, my lead in Changanassery was around 23,000 votes.

Q: The BJP has 303 members in the Lok Sabha while the Congress has only 52. Do you feel that this huge majority is being used by the BJP to shout you down?

Yes. In parliament, the BJP behaves as if they are omnipotent. For instance, when we raised the issue of the unfortunate deaths of children in Bihar during Zero Hour, both Cabinet Minister for Health Harsh Vardhan and his deputy Ashwini Kumar Choubey did not respond at all. Usually, the Speaker will ask the ministers to speak when the Opposition raises an issue in Zero Hour.

Q: You are the Chief Whip of the Congress. Do you feel that you could have been the leader of the

Congress Legislature Party?

No. I am the first Dalit Chief Whip of the Congress and this shows that the party is considering Dalits, other backward communities and minorities without any prejudice.