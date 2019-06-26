Home States Kerala

Prisoner’s death: Cops suspended

The IG also placed Nedumkandam SSO Reji M Kunnipparambil, civil police officers Biju, Joshy, Rajesh and Geethu under punishment transfer.

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Nedumkandam sub-inspector KA Sabu and three other cops were suspended by Kochi Range IG Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar on Tuesday in connection with the mysterious death of a remand prisoner on June 21.

The suspension of Nedumkandam SI K A Sabu, ASI C B Rejimon, drivers Niyas and Sajimon Antony was based on a probe conducted by the IG, Idukki SP KB Venugopal, Kattappana DySP Rajmohan and special branch DySP Pious George.

On June 15, officials from Nedumkandam police station arrested Rajkumar, 49, of Kasturibhavan in Kolahalamedu on charges of cheating 34 self-help groups. On June 21, Rajkumar had complained of physical illness at the prison following which he was taken to Peermade Taluk hospital. However, he died soon after reaching the hospital.

His postmortem report revealed severe signs of physical assault. Overall, 32 wound marks were found under Rajkumar’s knees.

