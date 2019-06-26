Home States Kerala

Sabarimala row reason for Kerala Lok Sabha polls poor show: CPM

The CPI-M, at its national review meeting in Delhi last week, acknowledged that the Sabarimala shrine controversy dented its chances in the polls.

Published: 26th June 2019 04:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 06:40 PM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala temple in Kerala (File photo)

By IANS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM)mouthpiece 'Deshabhimani' on Wednesday said that the Sabarimala issue was one of the major reasons for the Left's poor show in the Lok Sabha polls in Kerala.

The CPM, at its national review meeting in Delhi last week, acknowledged that the Sabarimala shrine controversy dented its chances in the polls.

This is in contrast with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's assertions that the Sabarimala controversy did not affect the election results.

READ| Congress seeks permission to move private member's Bill on Sabarimala

"If Sabarimala was a factor, the biggest beneficiary would have been the BJP. The BJP had hoped to win the Pathanamthitta seat, however its candidate came third," Vijayan had said explaining the Left rout in the Lok Sabha polls.

The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala saw its tally come down from eight to just one seat, as the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) won 19 of the 20 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier this month, the second biggest LDF ally, the Communist Party of India (CPI) blamed the Left's poll debacle on Vijayan's arrogance and the entry of two women activists in the Sabarimala shrine.

Some angry Left legislators admit in private that had Vijayan taken a more pragmatic approach, the results would have been different.

Party MLAs are also unhappy with Vijayan's style of working. One Left legislator said they were not welcome into the Chief Minister's office.

"We are told not come into his office. We could just walk into the office of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy's office and he would give us a patient hearing even in midnight. Vijayan's style of functioning appears to have been one of the reasons for the poll reversal, but no one is able to speak out," said the legislator.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Lok Sabha polls CPI-M Sabarimala Pinarayi Vijayan India elections 2019
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs West Indies: Key players to watch out for
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the inauguration of SDMC’s Waste to Wonder park in Delhi on Thursday | naveen kumar
TNIE Explores: Seven wonders of the world recreated from waste
Gallery
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
HONG KONG: A strong demand for quality accommodation in locations popular with expat communities has put Hong Kong on top. IN PIC: Hong Kong skyline
The world's costliest cities for expats! Are any Indian?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp