Situation in jails not good: Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said things which should not have happened are happening in the jails of the state and added that stringent action will be taken. He was replying to a submission moved by Congress deputy leader K C Joseph on the security aspects of Kannur central jail in the Assembly on Wednesday.

Vijayan said action will be taken against those officials who are in charge of the jails. He said mobile phones are used in jails and added that these are smuggled into jails by concealing them in the private parts. The Chief Minister said Scorpions, which is a division of the Thunderbolt wing of the police, will be deployed for checking at the gates of jails.

He said that some prisoners will be shifted from Kannur jail and criminal case will be registered against them. He also said that to prevent the usage of mobile phones within the jail, jammers will be used.

Joseph while moving the submission in the House said that prisons are turning into holiday resorts and added the prisoners are planning criminal activities inside jails. He asked whether Kannur jail is a central prison or the habitat of Kashmir terrorists.

He said that even gold smuggling is being planned within jails and added that in the raids conducted by Jail DGP Rishiraj Singh and his team, several mobile phones, drugs, ganja, knife and pan masala were unearthed.

He said T P Chandrashekharan murder convict Kodi Suni is controlling drug smuggling inside the jail and called upon the Chief Minister to take strong action.

Probe to be held into raw cashew purchase

T’Puram: Cashew Industry Minister J Mercykutty Amma said in the assembly that the government has decided to initiate a probe into the circumstances in which the Kerala State Cashew Workers Apex Industrial Cooperative Society (Capex) purchased raw cashew nuts from private parties at a higher price when it had the opportunity to procure it from Plantation Corporation of Kerala and Aralam Farming Corporation at a lower price.

‘Self-Financing College Act under consideration’

T’Puram: Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel said the government was considering to frame a Self-Financing College Act by incorporating the recommendations of the Justice K K Dineshan Committee. According to him, the government had earlier given in-principle approval for the report of the committee which carried out a comprehensive study on the sector. The minister also said that a meeting regarding Kerala Management Admission Test (KMAT)has been called on Thursday.