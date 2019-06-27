Home States Kerala

Situation in jails not good: Pinarayi Vijayan

He said T P Chandrashekharan murder convict Kodi Suni is controlling drug smuggling inside the jail and called upon the Chief Minister to take strong action.

Published: 27th June 2019 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said things which should not have happened are happening in the jails of the state and added that stringent action will be taken. He was replying to a submission moved by Congress deputy leader K C Joseph on the security aspects of Kannur central jail in the Assembly on Wednesday.

Vijayan said action will be taken against those officials who are in charge of the jails. He said mobile phones are used in jails and added that these are smuggled into jails by concealing them in the private parts. The Chief Minister said Scorpions, which is a division of the Thunderbolt wing of the police, will be deployed for checking at the gates of jails.

He said that some prisoners will be shifted from Kannur jail and criminal case will be registered against them. He also said that to prevent the usage of mobile phones within the jail, jammers will be used.
Joseph while moving the submission in the House said that prisons are turning into holiday resorts and added the prisoners are planning criminal activities inside jails. He asked whether Kannur jail is a central prison or the habitat of Kashmir terrorists.

He said that even gold smuggling is being planned within jails and added that in the raids conducted by Jail DGP Rishiraj Singh and his team, several mobile phones, drugs, ganja, knife and pan masala were unearthed. 

He said T P Chandrashekharan murder convict Kodi Suni is controlling drug smuggling inside the jail and called upon the Chief Minister to take strong action.

Probe to be held into raw cashew  purchase
T’Puram: Cashew Industry Minister J Mercykutty Amma said in the assembly that the government has decided to initiate a probe into the circumstances in which the Kerala State Cashew Workers Apex Industrial Cooperative Society (Capex) purchased raw cashew nuts from private parties at a higher price when it had the opportunity to procure it from Plantation Corporation of Kerala and Aralam Farming Corporation at a lower price. 

‘Self-Financing College Act under consideration’
T’Puram: Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel said the government was considering to frame a Self-Financing College Act by incorporating the recommendations of the Justice K K Dineshan Committee. According to him, the government had earlier given in-principle approval for the report of the committee which carried out a comprehensive study on the sector. The minister also said that a meeting regarding Kerala Management Admission Test (KMAT)has been called on Thursday. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Kannur central jail
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs West Indies: Key players to watch out for
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the inauguration of SDMC’s Waste to Wonder park in Delhi on Thursday | naveen kumar
TNIE Explores: Seven wonders of the world recreated from waste
Gallery
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
HONG KONG: A strong demand for quality accommodation in locations popular with expat communities has put Hong Kong on top. IN PIC: Hong Kong skyline
The world's costliest cities for expats! Are any Indian?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp