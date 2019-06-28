Mar Alencherry back at Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese helm

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, who was caught up in a land deal controversy recently, has come back at the helm of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese on Thursday after Vatican terminated the appointment of Apostolic Administrator.

This was announced by the Syro-Malabar Church in a press release issued here. Citing it as the decision of Pope Francis, the Church also suspended the two auxiliary Bishops of the Archdiocese.

“The Pope has terminated the appointment of the apostolic administrator sede plena of the archieparchy of the Ernakulam-Angamaly of the Syro-Malabars, India, carried out by H E Msgr Jacob Manathodath, eparchial bishop of Palghat, thanking him for his work (sic),” the bulletin issued by Vatican News (Information system of the Holy See) stated. According to the Church, with the expiry of administrator’s mandate, the administration of the Archdiocese will be headed by Cardinal Alencherry.

Auxiliary Bishops of the Archdiocese, Bishop Mar Sebastian Adayanthrath and Bishop Mar Jose Puthenveetil were suspended following the Vatican’s directive. However, Bishop Jacob Manathodath will continue as the Bishop of the Eparchy of Palaghat.

Earlier, Cardinal Alencherry was removed from his post following allegations that he was involved in a land scam. Mar Jacob Manathodath was appointed as the administrator directly by the Vatican last June.

“The Papal decisions were taken after having seriously studied the report as well as the directives submitted by the apostolic administrator Bishop Mar Jacob Manathodath. During the period leading up to the Synod of the Syro Malabar Church, the permanent Synod of the Syro Malabar Church will assist the Major Archbishop in the Archeparchy of Ernakulam-Angamaly, derogating the normal canonical procedures but respecting the civil laws in force,” said Syro-Malabar Church Media Commission chairman Bishop Joseph Pamplany. The news has come as a jolt for a section of priests in the Archdiocese, who had protested against Mar Alencherry.

‘Church’s press statement misleading’

Archdiocesan Movement for Transparency (AMT) pointed out that the press statement released by the Church was misleading. “We do not believe that reinstating Cardinal and suspension of the auxiliary bishops came from the Pope. We doubt that the decision taken by the Oriental Congregation has been presented as the decision of the Pope by the Church,” said AMT general secretary Riju Kanjookaran.